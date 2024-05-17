Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Fabric Pet Puppy Dog Cat Rabbit Guinea Pig Playpen Pink
image 1 of PawHut Fabric Pet Puppy Dog Cat Rabbit Guinea Pig Playpen Pinkimage 2 of PawHut Fabric Pet Puppy Dog Cat Rabbit Guinea Pig Playpen Pinkimage 3 of PawHut Fabric Pet Puppy Dog Cat Rabbit Guinea Pig Playpen Pinkimage 4 of PawHut Fabric Pet Puppy Dog Cat Rabbit Guinea Pig Playpen Pinkimage 5 of PawHut Fabric Pet Puppy Dog Cat Rabbit Guinea Pig Playpen Pink

PawHut Fabric Pet Puppy Dog Cat Rabbit Guinea Pig Playpen Pink

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£24.99

£24.99/each

PawHut Fabric Pet Puppy Dog Cat Rabbit Guinea Pig Playpen Pink
This stylish pet playpen in octagon shape is a great solution for cat, dog and other small animals. They can be kept safe in countless circumstance, perfect for travel. 8 panels with breathable mesh are beneficial for air flow and visibility. Mesh cloth top cover fixed with zipper for safety and shade, 2 roll up and zipped doors for easy access. Pets will play and take exercise in it safely and comfortably. Lightweight and portable, also includes a carrying bag for easy transport and quick storage when not in use.
High-quality steel wire and oxford clothMesh cloth top cover with zipper for safety2 rollup and zipped doors for easy access

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here