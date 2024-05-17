PawHut Fabric Pet Puppy Dog Cat Rabbit Guinea Pig Playpen Brown

This stylish pet playpen in octagon shape is a great solution for cat, dog and other small animals. They can be kept safe in countless circumstance, perfect for travel. 8 panels with breathable mesh are beneficial for air flow and visibility. Mesh cloth top cover fixed with zipper for safety and shade, 2 roll up and zipped doors for easy access. Pets will play and take exercise in it safely and comfortably. Lightweight and portable, also includes a carrying bag for easy transport and quick storage when not in use.