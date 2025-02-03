Grafix Make & Paint Your Own Garden Bug Hotel

This set contains: 9 wood pieces, 6 pots of paint, 1 paint brush, 26 pegs, assorted bamboo pieces, 1 glue & instructions.

Perfect craft kit for little ones, be creative when building & painting this bug hotel to make it personal to you.

Kids will love watching their creation become a home for all sorts of wildlife but its also a great addition to the garden!