Grafix Watercolour Brush Pens 24 Pack

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Create stunning works of art with the Dual Watercolour Brush Pens from Grafix. Each pen leaves a beautiful watercolour-style effect mark on the paper so you can be the artist you were born to be! Each ben has a brush nib and a fine nib for full creative control over you work and produce draw-dropped effects.

Create stunning works of art with the Dual Watercolour Brush Pens from Grafix. Each pen leaves a beautiful watercolour-style effect mark on the paper so you can be the artist you were born to be! Each ben has a brush nib and a fine nib for full creative control over you work and produce draw-dropped effects. Specification Height: 17cm Width: 15cm Depth: 2cm Weight: 200g Pack Size: 24 Suitable for Ages: 3+

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.