Marketplace.
Grafix Metallic Markers 20 Pack

Grafix Metallic Markers 20 Pack

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£8.99

£8.99/each

Grafix Metallic Markers 20 Pack
FeaturesPack of 20 colourful marker pensIncludes six metallic markersAdd shine to your artInformationThis pack of 20 colourful markers comes with six metallic marker pens to help you create amazing artwork full of shine and texture! With twenty different colours, the possibilities are endless, and the metallic markers are especially great for creating scenes of magic or set in space!

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here