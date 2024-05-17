Grafix Metallic Markers 20 Pack

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This pack of 20 colourful markers comes with six metallic marker pens to help you create amazing artwork full of shine and texture! With twenty different colours, the possibilities are endless, and the metallic markers are especially great for creating scenes of magic or set in space!

Features Pack of 20 colourful marker pens Includes six metallic markers Add shine to your art Information This pack of 20 colourful markers comes with six metallic marker pens to help you create amazing artwork full of shine and texture! With twenty different colours, the possibilities are endless, and the metallic markers are especially great for creating scenes of magic or set in space!

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.