Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Ice Bucket with Scoop - Black

This Powder-Coated Steel Vintage Ice Bucket from Harbour Housewares brings cool industrial style to any party, with double-walled insulation that will help keep your guests' drinks chilled and avoid a frosty atmosphere!

With its distinctive styling and diminutive footprint, this bucket makes a charming centrepiece on any table or countertop, injecting any environment with an immediate air of retro industrial chic. The two-piece design - a plastic inner contained inside the powder-coated steel outer - traps a layer of cold air, helping to keep contents colder for longer.

The matching lid offers further protection from the elements - however, if you're looking for a little extra luxury, set it aside and transform your bin into the ultimate utilitarian champagne bottle bucket!

Each bucket also comes with an aluminium scoop that allows your guests to help themselves to as much ice as they need - without freezing their fingertips!