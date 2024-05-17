PawHut 170cm Splash Pad Sprinkler for Pets Dog Bath Pool Non-slip Blue

Keep your dog cool when it's hot with this sprinkler pad from PawHut. Made from durable PVC, it's make into a large round design for plenty of resting room, with the non-slip pad helping to prevent any accidents. The sprinkler ring surrounds the edge of the pad and the water releases inwards for maximum effectiveness. The foldable design means it's easy to carry and take with you, meaning your pet can be kept happy almost anywhere, simply with the connection of a hosepipe.