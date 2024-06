Ashley Stainless Steel Olive Oil Bottle - 300ml - Silver

This dispenser bottle is manufactured from high quality clear glass with a stainless steel sleeve making it excellent for use with oil, vinegar, soy sauce, cooking wine & much more.

The BPA free rubber pouring spout has a seal ring & flip cap which perfectly fit the dispenser bottle to prevent any leakage or dust to keep contents fresh.

Approx Size: 6.5 x H24.5cm Capacity: 300ml/10fl oz