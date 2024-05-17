PawHut Cat Litter Tray Pet Litter Box with Front Entrance, White

This litter box from PawHut provides pets with comfort and privacy. Your cat won't be seen, thanks to its enclosed design, which also traps unwanted odours, keeping your space smelling fresh. It's simple to get in and out and they'll enter through the front door, then exit through the top. It comes with a scoop to remove litter, whilst the openable top makes cleaning easy. Compact and stylish, it's perfect for any room.