PawHut Chicken Coop Toy with Swing, Ladder, Platform for Chickens

Chickens need to play and be entertained in order to avoid behavioral issues and poor overall health. That's why this hen toy from PawHut is an upgrade to their surrouding. Not only can you improve their happiness, but you'll avoid problems later down the line. As they peck and enjoy the activity centre, its zero-tipping construction will stay stable with a quality support system. Encourage your birds to get exercise, strengthen their limbs and improve their coordination and balance.