PawHut Futuristic Capsule-Shaped Cat Litter Box with 2 Doors Blue

A cool design like no other, this litter box from PawHut will give your cat complete privacy and put them at ease when they need to use it. A space-capsule look, it consists of a large main room, where they can enter and leave easily with the doors. A top panel allows more light to enter inside, creating an open look which won't scare your pet. It comes with a litter scoop which can be fixed on the side so you don't lose it, and the removable tray makes cleaning dirty litter easy. A stylish piece you won't be afraid having all to see in the home.