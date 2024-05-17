PawHut Enclosed Cat Litter Tray with Lid, Front Entry, Top Exit, Blue

Presenting the PawHut cat litter box, revolutionising your pet's litter routine. Spacious and enclosed, it provides comfort and privacy to ensure pets feel at ease. Cats enter through the front and exit above, so they don't spread litter around your home, whilst the slide-out tray and scoop are for fuss-free maintenance. Sleek and compact, it blends seamlessly with your decor and it doesn't look out of place. A serene space for pets to use - no mess, no stress.