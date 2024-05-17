PawHut PVC Coated Welded Wire Mesh Chicken Poultry Aviary Fence Run

This PVC coated Galvanised Welded wire mesh, a perfect fence for poultry keepers, smallholders, hutch and kennel manufacturers as well as DIY users, can be used as poultry or small animal housing, bird proofing, pond covering, garden fencing, and many other agricultural uses. Better rust-proof.