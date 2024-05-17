PawHut 24" Pet Dog Playpen, Puppy Cage, Eight-Panel Metal Fence

Need pets in one place? Give them a spacious home with our PawHut playpen. Featuring eight steel panels with connecting metal buckles, you'll set it up into different shapes or use it is as a divider. Each panel can be fixed with ground pegs for stability. Two bolts on the door for locking, keeping pets safely inside- suitable for small dogs and other non-climbing pets. Perfect for when guests are visiting or you're in the kitchen, you'll have peace of mind knowing pets are safe and secure.