PawHut Hooded Cat Litter Tray with Scoop, Drawer Pan Handle

An excellent design like no other - this enclosed cat litter box from PawHut offers total privacy, whilst concealing unpleasant odours. It has a spacious main room, where they'll enter through the doors, which has a striped pad at the front to stop pets from spreading litter everywhere. It comes with a removable tray and scoop, making cleaning extra simple, and there are air fresheners in the chimney to keep the space smelling fresh. A comfortable and private spot for pets - just what they need.