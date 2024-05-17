Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Cat Litter Box Kitten Litter Tray with Lid, Scoop, Filter, Green
image 1 of PawHut Cat Litter Box Kitten Litter Tray with Lid, Scoop, Filter, Greenimage 2 of PawHut Cat Litter Box Kitten Litter Tray with Lid, Scoop, Filter, Greenimage 3 of PawHut Cat Litter Box Kitten Litter Tray with Lid, Scoop, Filter, Greenimage 4 of PawHut Cat Litter Box Kitten Litter Tray with Lid, Scoop, Filter, Greenimage 5 of PawHut Cat Litter Box Kitten Litter Tray with Lid, Scoop, Filter, Green

PawHut Cat Litter Box Kitten Litter Tray with Lid, Scoop, Filter, Green

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£42.99

£42.99/each

PawHut Cat Litter Box Kitten Litter Tray with Lid, Scoop, Filter, Green
Improve your pet's litter experience with this PawHut litter box. Cats love their privacy, so this enclosed design is ideal -they'll use it without the fear of being watched. The cat toilet also stops unpleasant odours from spreading. The removable tray and scoop make cleaning a breeze - when done, place the scoop on the side, so you don't lose it. The front plastic plate catches litter, so pets won't carry it around the house. A compact and stylish piece, it's a must-have for all cat owners.
Offer a private space for your cat to litterRemovable tray and scoop for easy cleaningFeatures a filter to stop smells coming out

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here