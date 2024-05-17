PawHut Cat Litter Box, Hooded Cat Litter Tray with Drawer Pan

An excellent piece, this PawHut litter box offers total privacy and comfort. Its enclosed design and curtain will have cats feeling at ease when inside, whilst the large space offers lots of room to move freely. Includes a scoop and removable tray for effortless cleaning - the two deodorants and lid stop unpleasant odours, so your space stays smelling fresh. Compact and stylish, you won't mind seeing it around the house. It's a simple way to make pets feel more at home.