Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Cat Litter Box, Hooded Cat Litter Tray with Drawer Pan
image 1 of PawHut Cat Litter Box, Hooded Cat Litter Tray with Drawer Panimage 2 of PawHut Cat Litter Box, Hooded Cat Litter Tray with Drawer Panimage 3 of PawHut Cat Litter Box, Hooded Cat Litter Tray with Drawer Panimage 4 of PawHut Cat Litter Box, Hooded Cat Litter Tray with Drawer Panimage 5 of PawHut Cat Litter Box, Hooded Cat Litter Tray with Drawer Pan

PawHut Cat Litter Box, Hooded Cat Litter Tray with Drawer Pan

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£44.99

£44.99/each

PawHut Cat Litter Box, Hooded Cat Litter Tray with Drawer Pan
An excellent piece, this PawHut litter box offers total privacy and comfort. Its enclosed design and curtain will have cats feeling at ease when inside, whilst the large space offers lots of room to move freely. Includes a scoop and removable tray for effortless cleaning - the two deodorants and lid stop unpleasant odours, so your space stays smelling fresh. Compact and stylish, you won't mind seeing it around the house. It's a simple way to make pets feel more at home.
Pull-out tray and scoop for easy cleaningIncludes two deodorants to reduce the smellDoor with stripes to eliminate litter tracking

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here