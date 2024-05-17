Marketplace.
PawHut Metal Adjustable Dog Grooming Table Rubber Top Blue

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

£89.99

£89.99/each

PawHut Metal Adjustable Dog Grooming Table Rubber Top Blue
Whether it's for washing, trimming their fur/hair or getting them into tip-top shape, this blue PawHut grooming table provides you everything you need for your pet grooming needs. Made from metal, the frame is crafted into a large adjustable design which handles up to 100kg in weight, making it suitable many dogs of different sizes, with a large non-slip rubber tabletop from them to stand still comfortably over long periods of time.
Allows you to trim, groom, bathe and groom dogA solid, sturdy and durable additionRubber feet pads to keep stable on the ground

