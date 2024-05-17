PawHut Pet Foldable Grooming Table with Adjustable Arm Non-Slip Tabletop

This grooming table from PawHut is a great investment for any professional or in-home groomers. It features an adjustable grooming bar that can raise the level of your furry friend so you can reach them easily for bathing, trimming, drying or grooming. Comes complete with a sling to keep your pets safely in place for operations. It is a professional quality piece of grooming equipment you deserve to have.