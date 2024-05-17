PawHut Adjustable Pet Grooming Arm with Clamp, Haunch Holders

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Pets will look their very best, thanks to this grooming arm from PawHut. It clamps tightly to any table up to 2.7cm thick, whilst the loop and two haunch holders keep pets secure, letting you properly bathe, trim, dry and groom them. With an adjustable height, the maximum being 65cm from the table, it's perfect for small and medium dogs. When not in use, fold the arm, so it's easy to carry and store, saving space. A fantastic and simple way to have pets looking and feeling amazing.

