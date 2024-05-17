PawHut Metal Adjustable Dog Grooming Table Rubber Top Black

Whether it for washing, trimming their fur/hair or getting them into tip-top shape, this black PawHut grooming table provides you everything you need for your pet grooming needs. Made from metal, the frame is crafted into a large adjustable design which handles up to 100kg in weight, making it suitable many dogs of different sizes, with a large non-slip rubber tabletop from them to stand still comfortably over long periods of time.