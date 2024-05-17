PawHut Folding Pet Grooming Table with Adjustable Arm

Want your pet to always look their best? With this PawHut dog grooming table, they can. Its adjustable arm is perfect for dogs of different sizes, making sure they're properly bathed, trimmed, dried and groomed. They'll be laying on top of a non-slip rubber surface, whilst the leash keeps them strapped in, so they're secure. The table is foldable, making it easy to move and store, saving space. Simple to use, your pets will always look and feel fantastic.