PawHut Pet Paddling Pool Cat Dog Foldable 120cm Diameter Red

This PawHut's refreshing and non-slip foldable dog pool is a great choice for washing your pets. Made from PVC materials, this plastic paddling pool is safe to all animals. This doggy paddling pool has many uses including a cat or dog pool, dog bathing tub, sandbox, or ball pit. Its space-saving design when not in use can be folded and stored away with ease. Use it to bathing your pets or just on warm days to let them enjoy cool, or even great for some water fun with your pets.