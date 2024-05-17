Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Pet Feeder with Digital Timer Six-Meal Food Dispenser Trays White
image 1 of PawHut Pet Feeder with Digital Timer Six-Meal Food Dispenser Trays Whiteimage 2 of PawHut Pet Feeder with Digital Timer Six-Meal Food Dispenser Trays Whiteimage 3 of PawHut Pet Feeder with Digital Timer Six-Meal Food Dispenser Trays Whiteimage 4 of PawHut Pet Feeder with Digital Timer Six-Meal Food Dispenser Trays Whiteimage 5 of PawHut Pet Feeder with Digital Timer Six-Meal Food Dispenser Trays White

PawHut Pet Feeder with Digital Timer Six-Meal Food Dispenser Trays White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£31.99

£31.99/each

PawHut Pet Feeder with Digital Timer Six-Meal Food Dispenser Trays White
Keep your pet's feeding schedule on point, even when you're out, thanks to this feeder from PawHut. With six trays and a timer, your pet can enjoy up to four meals a day, making sure they keep a healthy diet - they'll be signaled by the built-in alarm when it's time to eat - when they're finished, you can remove the bowl for easy cleaning. Stay on top of their feeding schedule by using the LED display, which shows the current time, as well as the battery power.
6 food dispenser traysLED displayPlay music at the meal time

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here