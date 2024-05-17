PawHut Pet Feeder with Digital Timer Six-Meal Food Dispenser Trays White

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Keep your pet's feeding schedule on point, even when you're out, thanks to this feeder from PawHut. With six trays and a timer, your pet can enjoy up to four meals a day, making sure they keep a healthy diet - they'll be signaled by the built-in alarm when it's time to eat - when they're finished, you can remove the bowl for easy cleaning. Stay on top of their feeding schedule by using the LED display, which shows the current time, as well as the battery power.

Keep your pet's feeding schedule on point, even when you're out, thanks to this feeder from PawHut. With six trays and a timer, your pet can enjoy up to four meals a day, making sure they keep a healthy diet - they'll be signaled by the built-in alarm when it's time to eat - when they're finished, you can remove the bowl for easy cleaning. Stay on top of their feeding schedule by using the LED display, which shows the current time, as well as the battery power.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.