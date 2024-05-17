PawHut Raised Dog Bowl with Adjustable Height Stand for Dogs

Treat pets like royalty with this PawHut elevated pet feeder. Adjustable height suits different sizes and breeds, so they won't strain their neck and back. Plus, there's a unique bone-shaped metal sheet, allowing you to personalise it with your pet's name. It's practical, stylish and just what your beloved companion deserves. Transform the way your dog eats and drinks, making every mealtime a comfortable experience.