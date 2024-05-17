PawHut Dog Swimming Pool Foldable Pet Bathing Shower Tub dia.120cm L

Don' forget about your pets this summer! Make it fun for everyone with the PawHut foldable PVC pet swimming pool. Give your furry friend the opportunity to enjoy cool during those warm summer days, as well as a place to play and have fun. Made of durable PVC material it sets up in seconds without the need for inflation or pumps. A built-in plug makes draining the water fast and simple. It' collapsible, which means it' easy to carry and store away when not in use or for traveling. This portable swimming pool has many uses including a cat or dog pool, collapsible dog bathtub, sandbox, or ball pit. Keep things cool during the warm seasons with the perfect pool from PawHut.