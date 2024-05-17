Tiny Dining Baby Silicone Sippy Cup - 120ml - Ochre

Our Tiny Dining Silicone Suction collection provides the perfect mealtime solution for both baby and parent alike, designed to cater for every exciting stage of your baby-led weaning journey!

Perfect for those who are starting to get the hang of independent drinking, this grown-up tumbler helps your little one continue that journey with a removable soft straw and lid - perfect for making the transition from sippy to open cup drinking.

The sturdy silicone material has been designed to stand firm in the face of those who have a tendency to fling their cups across the room, as well as being dishwasher-safe for hassle-free cleaning.