PawHut Pet Feeder Station, Dog Cat Food Storage Feeding Station Grey

Organise your pet essentials with the PawHut pet feeder. Eliminate cluttered spaces and scattered supplies this storage unit offers spacious cabinets, shelves and a tabletop for food, toys, leashes and more. Complete with a bottom drawer housing two feeder bowls, it seamlessly tucks away for convenience. Take pet care to another level with this versatile storage cabinet, ensuring all of your companion's needs are at your fingertips.