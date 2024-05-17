Tiny Dining Bamboo Baby Trainer Cup - 130ml - Pink

Our Tiny Dining Bamboo Baby Trainer Cups are perfect for those making the transition towards independent drinking!

Each tumbler has been crafted from natural bamboo, with a brightly-coloured silicone insert that's nice and soft on little teeth and gums.

The open cup design is ideal for those that have progressed beyond their first sippy cups and straws, with a flattened, weighted base offering a little extra stability within the reach of excitable little limbs!

Best of all, because bamboo is such a renewable & eco-friendly resource - naturally anti-bacterial, anti-microbial and completely biodegradable - these tiny tumblers represent a purchase that's perfect for baby, parent and the planet as well!