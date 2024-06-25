Marketplace.
Argon Tableware Flip Lock Plastic Food Storage Containers - 800ml - Black - Pack of 3

For perfect practicality look no further than our range of Flip Lock Food Storage Containers from Argon Tableware. With a variety of sizes available and a stackable feature, pile them high to create the ultimate storage solution!These strong and sturdy containers are ideal for those of you with little ones as the flip lock feature and plastic material makes it that much harder for them to open and that much harder to break - win- win! Not only this but the flip lock ensures your food stays fresh from first opening to last.Designed for maximum space efficiency; these stackable canisters can be easily customized to fit any space. Each container is sized perfectly to store everyday household staples including cereal, flour, sugar, pasta, rice, coffee, nuts, snacks, and sweets!These storage jars come in four sizes - 500ml, 800ml, 1.2L, 1.9L.

