Argon Tableware Scandi Storage Jar with Wooden Lid - 1 Litre - Pack of 3

For a sleek and stylish Glass Storage jar and wooden airtight canister lid catered to your kitchen, why not try out this uniquely designed range by Argon Tableware. Choose from the full collection with a range of sizes and a selection of lids to suit your kitchen style and needs. This collection screams style and sophistication. Perfect for keeping pasta, sweets, granola or flour fresh or your use. This high-quality durable glass is perfect for all households with busy kitchens or fast pace people running around none stop. Made from sanded smoothed natural wood fitting perfectly into the 3 sizes of glass canisters. Combining natural tones and textures this lid would make a stunning addition to any kitchen or home. The depth of the lid has been specially designed to give a smooth, clean finish while also making it easy to remove and replace.