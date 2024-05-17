Argon Tableware Scandi Storage Jars - 1 Litre - Pack of 3

For a sleek and stylish Glass Storage jar catered to your kitchen, why not try out this uniquely designed range by Argon Tableware. Choose from the full collection with a range of sizes and selection of lids to suit your kitchen style and needs.

These little jars may look simple and unassuming, but their minimalist design makes them a versatile display piece perfectly suited to a range of uses as wide as your imagination allows. Store sweet treats and cookies, crafting supplies, or embrace your inner influencer and use them as a sleek, chic housing for pillar candles or succulents.