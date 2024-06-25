Argon Tableware Scandi Storage Jars with Metallic Lids - 750ml - Silver - Pack of 3

Our Argon Tableware Glass Storage Jar collection lets you create the ultimate on-trend kitchen food preservation station, with a silver metal lid and silicone seal that help to keep your favourite sauces, sweet treats and essentials fresher for longer.

The sleek cylindrical silhouette of these canisters serves up cool, contemporary Scandi styling, while providing the perfect vessel for homemade cooking sauces, sliced fruits, vegetables and more!

The silver metal lid adds a luxurious tone and texture, while the silicone seal helps to preserve the freshness and flavours of the contents contained within.