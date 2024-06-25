Argon Tableware Scandi Storage Jar with Cork Lids - 550ml - Pack of 3

Our Argon Tableware Glass Storage Jar collection lets you create the ultimate on-trend kitchen food preservation station, with a snug-fitting cork lid that helps to keep your favourite sauces, sweet treats and essentials fresher for longer.

The sleek cylindrical silhouette of these canisters serves up cool, contemporary Scandi styling, while providing the perfect vessel for homemade cooking sauces, pickles, overnight oats and more!

The cork lid adds a natural tone and texture that stays warm and inviting from first spoonful to last!