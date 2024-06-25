Argon Tableware Glass Storage Jars with Wooden Lids - 1.5 Litre - Pack of 3

For a sleek and stylish Glass Storage jar and wooden airtight canister lid catered to your kitchen, why not try out this uniquely designed range by Argon Tableware. Choose from the full collection with a range of sizes and a selection of lids to suit your kitchen style and needs

This high-reaching cylindrical trio serves up cool, contemporary Scandi styling, while providing the perfect vessel for your nut, pulse and grain needs or keep your spaghetti freshly sealed.

Combining natural tones and textures this lid would make a stunning addition to any kitchen or home. This cleverly crafted lid has been specially designed to open and close with ease while also offering a smooth and clean finish to your kitchen.