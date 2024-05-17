Argon Tableware Glass Storage Jars with Wooden Lids - Leather Loop - 1.5 Litre - Pack of 3

For a sleek and stylish Glass Storage jar and wooden airtight canister lid catered to your kitchen, why not try out this uniquely designed range by Argon Tableware. Choose from the full collection with a range of sizes and a selection of lids to suit your kitchen style and needs.

This high-reaching cylindrical trio serves up cool, contemporary Scandi styling, while providing the perfect vessel for your nut, pulse and grain needs or keep your spaghetti freshly sealed.

A matching dark brown leather handle on the top of the lid not only gives you ease to move and lift but also offers an industrial touch to your interior aesthetic.