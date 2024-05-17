Argon Tableware Scandi Storage Jar - 1.5 Litre - Pack of 3

Our Argon Tableware Glass Storage Jar collection lets you create the ultimate on-trend kitchen food preservation station, with a snug-fitting cork lid that helps to keep your much-loved sauces, sweet treats and essentials fresher for longer.

This high-reaching cylindrical trio may look simple and unassuming, but their minimalist design makes them a versatile display piece perfectly suited to a range of uses as wide as your imagination allows. Store sweet treats, layer cookies, craft supplies, or embrace your inner influencer and use them as a sleek, chic housing for pillar candles or succulents.