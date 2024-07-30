Argon Tableware Glass Storage Jars with Metal Lids - 2 Litre - Silver - Pack of 3

Our Argon Tableware Glass Storage Jar collection lets you create the ultimate on-trend kitchen food preservation station, with a silver metal lid and silicone seal that help to keep your favourite sauces, sweet treats and essentials fresher for longer.

This high-reaching cylindrical trio serves up cool, contemporary Scandi styling, while providing the perfect vessel for your nut, pulse and grains needs or keep your spaghetti freshly sealed.

The silver metal lid adds a cool touch of style to create a sleek kitchen spectacle, while your sweet or savoury goods are kept tightly contained.