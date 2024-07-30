Argon Tableware Glass Storage Jars with Cork Lids - 110ml - Pack of 3

Our Argon Tableware Glass Storage Jar collection lets you create the ultimate on-trend kitchen food preservation station, with a snug-fitting cork lid that helps to keep your much-loved sauces, sweet treats and essentials fresher for longer.

This small and sleek cylindrical trio serves up cool, contemporary Scandi styling, while providing the perfect vessel for all your favourite flavour enhancing herbs, spices and condiments.

The cork lid adds a natural tone and texture that stays warm and inviting from first pepper and pour to last!