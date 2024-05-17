Ravensburger Pink Flamingoes 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Ravensburger 1000 piece jigsaws are crafted with premium quality materials and measure 70 x 50cm when complete.

Great for adults and ideal puzzles for children 12 years old and up.

Fully complies with all necessary UK and EU testing standards.

Ravensburger puzzles use an exclusive, extra-thick cardboard combined with fine, linen structured paper to create a glare-free puzzle image and give you the best experience possible.

From fun family times together to long term health benefits and day-to-day mindful moments, jigsaw puzzles make a great birthday present or Christmas gift.