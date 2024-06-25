Charles Bentley Zanzibar 2 Seater Outdoor Garden Patio Bench - Natural

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Charles Bentley Zanzibar 2 Seater Bench is an impeccably designed centerpiece for any outdoor or indoor space, offering a perfect blend of style and comfort. Crafted with a durable powder-coated steel frame and adorned with soft, natural wicker, this bench invites relaxation in any setting. Its lightweight yet sturdy construction ensures easy movement and versatility, complementing the garden, patio, conservatory, or any indoor area. Available in both grey and natural wicker, this bench harmonizes with a wide range of decors. For a cohesive look, explore matching furniture from the Zanzibar range.

The Charles Bentley Zanzibar 2 Seater Bench is an impeccably designed centerpiece for any outdoor or indoor space, offering a perfect blend of style and comfort. Crafted with a durable powder-coated steel frame and adorned with soft, natural wicker, this bench invites relaxation in any setting. Its lightweight yet sturdy construction ensures easy movement and versatility, complementing the garden, patio, conservatory, or any indoor area. Available in both grey and natural wicker, this bench harmonizes with a wide range of decors. For a cohesive look, explore matching furniture from the Zanzibar range.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.