Charles Bentley Garden 4 Piece Rattan Dining Set - Grey

Introducing a modern and stylish 4-piece rattan dining set, an ideal addition to enhance any garden or outdoor area with its sleek design and practical features. This set includes four comfortable seats crafted from a sturdy 1.2mm steel frame covered in durable PE rattan, along with a large matching round table. The table boasts a tempered glass top for added elegance and a parasol hole to accommodate an umbrella, making it perfect for enjoying meals outdoors during the summer. The set is designed to be weatherproof, ensuring longevity and ease of maintenance, and comes complete with cushions for added comfort during use. Not only does this set offer a sophisticated look with its contemporary design, but it is also practical, with the chairs and table being easy to clean and maintain. Whether hosting family dinners or gatherings with friends, this dining set provides a comfortable and inviting outdoor dining experience. Available in grey, this set complements any outdoor decor and is also available in Natural, offering versatility to match your personal style. With matching outdoor furniture and accessories available, you can create a cohesive and stylish outdoor living space. Each chair measures H86 x W60 x D60cm, with a floor to seat height (excluding cushion) of 41cm and an arm to floor height of 60cm, ensuring comfortable seating. The table stands at H74 x Dia.110cm, featuring a 4cm parasol hole, and the entire set requires some self-assembly, for which full instructions are provided. This dining set is delivered on a pallet to ensure safe transport, with the recipient responsible for the disposal of the pallet, emphasizing the care and attention to detail in the delivery process.