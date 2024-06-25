Charles Bentley FSC Acacia White Washed Wooden Outdoor Patio Dining Set - 4 Seat

Elevate your outdoor dining experience with our elegant wooden dining set, perfect for family meals and relaxation during the summer months. This set includes a round table and four foldable chairs, all crafted from white washed FSC Certified Acacia Hardwood. The ethically sourced and sustainably produced materials ensure that your furniture is not only of the highest quality but also environmentally friendly. The foldable design of the chairs offers exceptional convenience, allowing you to easily store them away or save space when not in use. This feature, combined with the compact size of the set, makes it an ideal choice for any outdoor space, regardless of size. The white washed wood finish adds a light and refreshing touch to your garden or patio, enhancing the overall look of your outdoor living area. The chairs are designed for comfort and durability, with a seat height of 45cm and capable of supporting up to 160kg, making them suitable for all your guests. The round table, measuring H74 x Dia. 100cm and weighing 10.8kg, provides ample space for dining and can support up to 75kg. Each piece features the Bentley plaque, a mark of quality and craftsmanship. This dining set is part of a range of matching outdoor furniture pieces, allowing you to create a cohesive and inviting outdoor environment. Though some self-assembly is required, full instructions are provided to make the process straightforward. Transform your garden into a stylish and functional dining space with this beautiful wooden dining set, where comfort meets sustainability.