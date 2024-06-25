Charles Bentley 120cm Extra-Large Open Bowl Mesh Cast Iron Chiminea Patio Heater - Black

Discover the charm and utility of the Bentley mesh chiminea, a perfect addition to any garden seeking warmth and ambiance. Standing at an impressive height of 120cm with a diameter of 43cm, this chiminea is designed for those who appreciate the joy of outdoor gatherings on cooler evenings. Whether you're looking to create a cozy heater atmosphere or dive into some outdoor cooking, the included detachable grill transforms this chiminea into a versatile cooking station. Crafted from durable cast iron and heat-resistant steel, it's built to last and designed to radiate heat in all directions, ensuring everyone around can feel its warmth. The tripod structure not only adds stability but also enhances its elegant appearance, making it a stylish outdoor accessory. Its sleek black colour fits seamlessly into any garden decor, from traditional to contemporary. Functionality meets convenience with its hinged door and latch for easy access to the fire, an opening air vent for adjustable ventilation, and a rain lid to protect the fire from the elements. The package includes a fire poker for managing the fire safely and a detachable BBQ grill for those impromptu outdoor meals. Measuring Dia.43 x H120cm, it's substantial enough to be the focal point of your outdoor space without overwhelming it. Weighing 22kg, it's sturdy yet manageable to assemble with the included instructions. Enhance your garden or patio experience with the Bentley mesh chiminea, where warmth, functionality, and elegance meet to create lasting memories.