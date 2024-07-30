Charles Bentley Deluxe Charcoal BBQ Grill with Chrome Steel Warming Rack

The Charles Bentley Deluxe Charcoal BBQ Grill is your go-to choice for summer entertaining, offering a blend of versatility and performance for any outdoor gathering. Designed for the culinary enthusiast, this BBQ grill is perfect for a variety of dishes, from delicate seafood to hearty sausages, ensuring that every meal is a hit. Featuring a hood with an integrated thermometer, this grill takes the guesswork out of cooking, allowing you to achieve perfect results every time. The porcelain enamel coated grill plates not only provide a superior cooking surface but also ensure longevity and easy maintenance. The addition of a chrome steel warming rack keeps your food at the ideal temperature until you're ready to serve. Adjustability is at the heart of this grill's design, with a two 5 level gear system that allows you to easily adjust the height of the charcoal pan, accommodating different cooking styles and preferences. A removable ash pan simplifies cleanup, while stainless steel air vents equipped with plastic handles ensure safe temperature control without the risk of burns. Practicality extends beyond cooking with this BBQ grill. A handy condiment basket keeps your seasonings within reach, and two wheels offer effortless maneuverability around your outdoor space. Constructed from durable steel with a sleek black powder-coated finish, this grill is both stylish and sturdy. With dimensions of H108 x L164 x D65cm and a generous cooking area of 92 x 45cm, this grill is substantial enough to cater to large gatherings without dominating your space. The warming rack area of 85 x 24cm provides additional space for keeping food ready to serve. This grill requires some self-assembly, but with full instructions provided, you'll be ready to host your next barbecue in no time. Delivered on a pallet to ensure it arrives in perfect condition, this BBQ grill is a sophisticated addition to any outdoor cooking arsenal, promising many seasons of delicious memories. Features: Deluxe charcoal BBQ grill Enamel steel warming rack with chrome support bar Enamel steel cooking grid Two 5 level gear system to adjust the height of charcoal pan Removeable ash pan Stainless steel air vents with plastic handle to prevent heat Condiment basket Two wheels making the BBQ easy to manoeuvre Thermometer This product will be delivered on a pallet, which cannot be disposed of by the courier team. The recipient will be responsible for the disposal of the pallet.