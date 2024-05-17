Charles Bentley 5 Burner Premium Gas BBQ (4 x Burner + 1 Side Burner) - Stainless Steel

Step up your grilling game with the Melbourne premium 4 burner gas BBQ from Charles Bentley. This culinary powerhouse combines a sleek design with robust performance, featuring a total of 15.2kW power across three main burners and an additional side burner. Each burner is finely crafted from stainless steel, ensuring an even and powerful cooking environment that promises delectable results with every use. Not just powerful, this BBQ is thoughtfully designed for the utmost convenience. It's equipped with a bottle opener for those refreshing beverages, a side table to keep your grilling essentials at hand, and a removable grease tray for effortless cleaning. The built-in thermometer allows for precision cooking, while the enamel steel cooking grids offer a high-quality surface for your culinary creations. Mobility is made easy with four wheels, allowing you to position your BBQ perfectly in your outdoor space. Storage is a breeze too, with double doors that open to an internal shelf, perfect for stowing condiments and utensils. The BBQ's steel construction, accented with a stylish silver finish, delivers durability and elegance to your outdoor dining setup. Included is a CE approved regulator with a 0.8m hose, compatible with a standard patio gas bottle, ensuring you're equipped and ready for any occasion. Whether it's a family meal or a large gathering, the Melbourne premium 4 burner gas BBQ with side burner is your reliable partner for an exceptional outdoor cooking experience.