Outsunny 3-in-1 Chair Coffee Table Lounger Seater Sofa with Steel Frame

From a sofa, to two-seat and coffee table to a long lounger - this transforming piece, from Outsunny, is bound to make your days outside better than ever before. The frame made from powder coated steel, is tough and sturdy. The corner back of each chair features a PE wicker panel in mixed grey, helping it to blend in with your garden furniture and support you when leaning back. It comes with plush cushions on the seats and back from comfort and the right seat can be set to five different angles.