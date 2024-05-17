Outsunny Rattan Bistro Set Garden Chair Table Patio Outdoor Balcony

This Outsunny outdoor bistro set is great for any patio, garden, porch and similar spaces. Frames of the rattan bistro set is made from powder coated steel mean a strong structure, wrapped in plastic PE rattan wicker for garden rattan style. UV and water resistant. Matching table gives a handy side surface, with a safe and sleek glass top. Repeat and use, season after season.