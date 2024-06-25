Outsunny 3 PCS Webbed PE Rattan Outdoor Patio Set with Cushions Frame Brown

A traditional garden set gets a modern update with this seating set from Outsunny. Here we see the two chairs formed into a wing shape, where steel forms the frame and is wrapped in PE wicker in a webbed design - a look which is elegant and stands out beautifully. Each chair comes with a back and seat cushion for comfort, and the round table, in the same design, is fitted with a glass top for long-term use. Making a statement this season has never looked so good.