Outsunny 3 PCS Patio Resin Wicker Hand Woven Bistro Set Chairs Table

This 3 pieces patio resin wicker bistro set from Outsunny is a good choose for your interior and outdoor space. The set includes two ergonomically designed chairs and a round coffee table. Made of round PE rattan wicker and durable steel frame. The tempered glass tabletop allows easy cleaning with a damp cloth, this garden furniture sets for 2 offers reliable durability that naturally withstands most weather conditions. Let this bistro set from Outsunny brings you outdoor leisure time.